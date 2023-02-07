News you can trust since 1873
19 scenes from Fleetwood's lost Hesketh High School and the early years of Fleetwood High - 80s and 90s

These memorable photos hark back to when Hesketh was on the cusp of merging with Larkholme High School – and the following early years as Fleetwood High School

By Claire Lark
2 minutes ago

Sports teams feature prominently, eco activities, school buildings and music to evoke memories of a lost era. Are you photographed?

1. Hesketh High and Fleetwood High 80s and 90s

The under 15s football team won the Jim Tolson Cup, defeating Morecambe High School in the final, 1988. Pictured are: Team manager Paul Fenwick, Stephen Birks, Simon Longrigg, Jamie Bell, Phillip Bee, Paul Towne, Neal Ellis. Front row: Andrew Cooper, Lee Preston, Lee Parkinson, Paul Simey, Chris Prescott, Wayne Sharpe and Marc Atkinson

2. Hesketh High and Fleetwood High 90s and 00s

Remember this? It says on the back of the photograph 'Upper School technology block'

3. Hesketh High and Fleetwood High 80s and 90s

Sixth formers canvassing for opinion over car parking facilities in Fleetwood

4. Hesketh High and Fleetwood High 80s and 90s

In 1991, Fleetwood High School celebrated double success in Blackpool and District Schools soccer competitions. The U14s (pictured) beat Cardinal Allen to win the Hanslip Cup and the U15s won 2-0 against Millfield in the Blackpool FC Cup

