15 scenes from Fleetwood's lost Larkholme High School which will have past pupils reminiscing
Larkholme High School was located on Broadway, exactly where Fleetwood High School is now, and was one of three high schools in Fleetwood during the 70s and 80s.
By Claire Lark
1 hour ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 11:32am
These photos remember some of the events, school trips, achievements and sports which paved the way for a popular school before it eventually amalgamated with Hesketh High School in the late 80s. Also included are some photos from it’s junior school which, of course, remains on Windermere Avenue. Do you recognise anyone?
We love taking you on a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
In case you missed them: You're not really from Fleetwood if you haven't done most of these 16 things…
27 memorable scenes to reminisce over if you were at Fleetwood High School in the early 00s when the new building opened
Page 1 of 4