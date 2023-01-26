News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

15 scenes from Fleetwood's lost Larkholme High School which will have past pupils reminiscing

Larkholme High School was located on Broadway, exactly where Fleetwood High School is now, and was one of three high schools in Fleetwood during the 70s and 80s.

By Claire Lark
1 hour ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 11:32am

These photos remember some of the events, school trips, achievements and sports which paved the way for a popular school before it eventually amalgamated with Hesketh High School in the late 80s. Also included are some photos from it’s junior school which, of course, remains on Windermere Avenue. Do you recognise anyone?

We love taking you on a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

In case you missed them: You're not really from Fleetwood if you haven't done most of these 16 things…

27 memorable scenes to reminisce over if you were at Fleetwood High School in the early 00s when the new building opened

24 picture memories to reminisce over if you went to Fleetwood High School in the 90s and 00s

1. Larkholme High School

Larkholme's U13s football team who went to Le Touquet in France for a tournament in 1985. Pictured back row from left:Tony Mudie, Steven Betmead, Darren Walker, Alan Stoney, Peter Squire, John Huartson, Paul Fitzgerald and Denis Wright. Front from left: Daryl Laycock, Wayne Bird, Gary Larsen, David Poole, John Pratt, Gary Dollin, Scott Hodgkinson, Garry Mosson, Stuart Osborne

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Larkholme High School

Pupils and teachers took park in a quiz with parents in this 1981 photo. Pictured are pupils Cheryl Taylor, Jayne Shearer, Diana Vaughan and Amanda Fitton. Teachers are Mrs Mason, Mr Preston, Mrs Bates and Mr Fletcher

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Larkholme High School

Larkholme High School German trip, April 25th 1977

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Larkholme High School

The school cross country winners in March 1977

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Fleetwood