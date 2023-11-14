31 magical pictures of Blackpool Christmas Nativity plays at schools in the 90s and 00s
They are the moments which melt parents’ hearts, they bring tears to the eyes and also a giggle or two in the process.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Nov 2023, 13:13 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 13:14 GMT
Christmas Nativity plays are almost a rite of passage for kids. Having learned their lines, numerous festive songs and dug out priceless costumes, for many children its the first time on a stage, a daunting experience and one which they’ll generally remember. These pictures are all from Blackpool schools in the decades of the 90s and 00s – you might be pictured.
