31 magical pictures of Blackpool Christmas Nativity plays at schools in the 90s and 00s

They are the moments which melt parents’ hearts, they bring tears to the eyes and also a giggle or two in the process.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Nov 2023, 13:13 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 13:14 GMT

Christmas Nativity plays are almost a rite of passage for kids. Having learned their lines, numerous festive songs and dug out priceless costumes, for many children its the first time on a stage, a daunting experience and one which they’ll generally remember. These pictures are all from Blackpool schools in the decades of the 90s and 00s – you might be pictured.

Junior pupils from Claremont Primary School, Blackpool, perform their nativity, 1997

1. Magical Nativities

Junior pupils from Claremont Primary School, Blackpool, perform their nativity, 1997 Photo: Dave Nelson

St John Vianney infants nativity, 1997

2. Magic of Nativities

St John Vianney infants nativity, 1997 Photo: Rob Lock

Stanley Infants School in Blackpool rehearsed their Nativity play, with Mary and Joseph holding baby Jesus

3. Magical Nativities

Stanley Infants School in Blackpool rehearsed their Nativity play, with Mary and Joseph holding baby Jesus Photo: Rob Lock

Pear Tree School Derick Walker and Stuart Clark

4. Magical Nativities

Pear Tree School Derick Walker and Stuart Clark Photo: DAVE NELSON

Stanley Infants School

5. Magical Nativities

Stanley Infants School Photo: Rob Lock

Stanley Infants Schoo Mathew McNaught (6), oole (7) and Thomas Evans (6).

6. Magical Nativities

Stanley Infants Schoo Mathew McNaught (6), oole (7) and Thomas Evans (6). Photo: Rob Lock

