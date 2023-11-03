25 brilliant retro pictures from schools in Poulton-Le-Fylde, Thornton Cleveleys and Fleetwood during the 1990s
Long gone school days are captured in this fantastic set of pictures.
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 10:09 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 10:09 GMT
They are all from the 90s and early 00s and snapshot school life at schools across the Wyre towns. Are you pictured?
In case you missed them: 35 retro pictures taken at Blackpool schools between 2001 and 2002 from Mereside Primary to Highfield High
21 retro pictures taken at Blackpool high schools between 2010 and 2013 from Bispham High to St George's
World Teachers' Day: 33 nostalgic pictures of Blackpool headteachers including high schools and primary schools
1 / 5