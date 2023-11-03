News you can trust since 1873
25 brilliant retro pictures from schools in Poulton-Le-Fylde, Thornton Cleveleys and Fleetwood during the 1990s

Long gone school days are captured in this fantastic set of pictures.
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 10:09 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 10:09 GMT

They are all from the 90s and early 00s and snapshot school life at schools across the Wyre towns. Are you pictured?

St Bernadettes RC Primary School pupils Elizabeth Higgins, Patric Gilbert and Daniel Beckett, 1999

1. School Memories 90s and 00s

St Bernadettes RC Primary School pupils Elizabeth Higgins, Patric Gilbert and Daniel Beckett, 1999 Photo: Bill Johnson

Lieutenant colonel Simon Newton at Weeton County Primary School in 1998

2. School Memories 90s and 00s

Lieutenant colonel Simon Newton at Weeton County Primary School in 1998 Photo: Dawn Castle

Reception class teacher Tracey Parker with, from left, Nicola Christie, Laura Holland, Kallie Grimley and Daniel Grice at St Teresa's Primary School

3. School Memories 90s and 00s

Reception class teacher Tracey Parker with, from left, Nicola Christie, Laura Holland, Kallie Grimley and Daniel Grice at St Teresa's Primary School Photo: Bill Johnson

Head Teacher Mike Bryan and some of the Anchorsholme Primary School children in 1999

4. School Memories 90s and 00s

Head Teacher Mike Bryan and some of the Anchorsholme Primary School children in 1999 Photo: Bill Johnson

Three generations of the Norris family play in the Stanah Primary School band in Thornton. Pic L-R: Rebecca Norris (9), who plays both trumpet and piano, mum Linsey Norris on clarinet, and grandad Tom Derbyshire who plays baritone horn

5. School Memories 90s and 00s

Three generations of the Norris family play in the Stanah Primary School band in Thornton. Pic L-R: Rebecca Norris (9), who plays both trumpet and piano, mum Linsey Norris on clarinet, and grandad Tom Derbyshire who plays baritone horn Photo: Rob Lock

Happy faces at playtime at Teresa's RC Primary School, Cleveleys

6. School Memories 90s and 00s

Happy faces at playtime at Teresa's RC Primary School, Cleveleys Photo: Bill Johnson

