29 scenes from loved and lost Blackpool nightclubs during the 90s and 00s - including SQ2, Waterfront, Syndicate and Heaven and Hell

These memories from Blackpool’s clubbing days take in some of the much-loved venues of the 90s and 00s.

By Claire Lark
59 minutes ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 4:37pm

The opening night of Waterfront is featured alongside pictures from Heaven and Hell, courtesy of Kelby Garside and superclub The Syndicate. There are plenty of others too…

Faces in the crowds - the opening of The Waterfront

1. On The Town 90s and 00s

Photo: National World

On the dance floor at Linekers bar re-opening, 2000

2. On The Town

Photo: Dawn Castle

Having fun in Sq 2 bar at Clifton Hotel, 2003

3. On The Town 90s and 00s

Photo: Submit

Heaven and Hell Nightclub took the generous step of offering free entry and drinks to promote their new image in 2001. The queue stretching round to Bank Hey Street. Were you there?

4. On the Town 90s and 00s

Photo: Rob Lock

