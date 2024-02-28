News you can trust since 1873
29 retro photos of Blackpool Lido Pool where kids learned to swim in the 80s and 90s

These brilliant pictures remember the Lido Pool in Lytham Road where so many children learned to swim.

By Claire Lark
Published 24th May 2022, 15:45 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 12:02 GMT

The building also housed a ballroom on the first floor. The photos are from the 1980s and 1990s - an era which so many of you will relate to. Aqua aerobics was popular and one story pinned to the back of one of the photos told how squeezed the facility was in the 80s, when other pools closed and demand from schools increased. Sadly it also shut eventually and was bulldozed in the mid noughties, replaced by the Enterprise Centre in 2007.

Possibly a school swimming lesson in 1993

1. The Lido Pool

Possibly a school swimming lesson in 1993 Photo: National World

A busy scene of the pool in July 1981 - are you in the picture?

2. The Lido Pool

A busy scene of the pool in July 1981 - are you in the picture? Photo: National World

The still water after everyone had left for the day in 1993

3. The Lido Pool

The still water after everyone had left for the day in 1993 Photo: National World

The Lido in 1992 - can you remember when it looked like this?

4. The Lido Pool

The Lido in 1992 - can you remember when it looked like this? Photo: National World

This was in 1990 and the photo was taken because the Lido Pool had reopened with improved facilities

5. The Lido Pool

This was in 1990 and the photo was taken because the Lido Pool had reopened with improved facilities Photo: National World

Aqua aerobics in full swing, January 1994

6. The Lido Pool

Aqua aerobics in full swing, January 1994 Photo: National World

