The building also housed a ballroom on the first floor. The photos are from the 1980s and 1990s - an era which so many of you will relate to. Aqua aerobics was popular and one story pinned to the back of one of the photos told how squeezed the facility was in the 80s, when other pools closed and demand from schools increased. Sadly it also shut eventually and was bulldozed in the mid noughties, replaced by the Enterprise Centre in 2007.