29 pictures of Blackpool civil servants at Norcross, Hesketh House and Warbreck Hill down the decades

From charity events and cheque presentations to wartime reloactions and strike action, these scenes show civil servants in Blackpool who you may have worked with.
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

A huge employer on the Fylde Coast for decades, many people will have passed through the doors of Norcross and Warbreck Hill working in the Pensions Agency, DWP and other departments. You might recognise some faces…

Julie Simkiss )(left) and managers from Hesketh House washing cars to raise money for Children In Need in 2005

1. Blackpool's Civil Servants

Julie Simkiss )(left) and managers from Hesketh House washing cars to raise money for Children In Need in 2005 Photo: Martin Bostock


Staff at the DWP civil service call centre on Warbreck Hill volunteered their services on Children In Need evening to take phone donations. Pudsey helps out Sarah Fairbrother

2. Blackpool's Civil Servants

Staff at the DWP civil service call centre on Warbreck Hill volunteered their services on Children In Need evening to take phone donations. Pudsey helps out Sarah Fairbrother Photo: Rob Lock


Reopening of Donna's Dream House following a refurbishment financed by several large donations. Volunteers from the DWP Debbie Webster and Sue Sheldon

3. Blackpool's Civil Servants

Reopening of Donna's Dream House following a refurbishment financed by several large donations. Volunteers from the DWP Debbie Webster and Sue Sheldon Photo: Daniel Martino


The picket line outside Hesketh House in Fleetwood where PCS union members were on strike in 2006

4. Blackpool's Civil Servants

The picket line outside Hesketh House in Fleetwood where PCS union members were on strike in 2006 Photo: National World


The Department of Work and Pensions organised a Future Choices event where teenagers could meet a variety of agencies helping to further their career. Employer in Partnership Manager for the Blackpool area Gareth Carr

5. Blackpool Civil Servants

The Department of Work and Pensions organised a Future Choices event where teenagers could meet a variety of agencies helping to further their career. Employer in Partnership Manager for the Blackpool area Gareth Carr Photo: Rob Lock


PCS picket at Warbreck Hill, 2004

6. Blackpool Civil Servants

PCS picket at Warbreck Hill, 2004 Photo: Bill Johnson


DWP staff at Warbreck House fundraised and answering phones for Children in Need. Pictured are Gareth Carr, Dominic Smith, Hannah Taylor and Alysia Walsh

7. Blackpool 's Civil Servants

DWP staff at Warbreck House fundraised and answering phones for Children in Need. Pictured are Gareth Carr, Dominic Smith, Hannah Taylor and Alysia Walsh Photo: Daniel Martino


An old one here from 1940. Civil servants at work sorting bound files at a famous hotel in Blackpool (Norbreck Hydro?) which was being used as a Civil Service office

8. Blackpool's Civil Servants

An old one here from 1940. Civil servants at work sorting bound files at a famous hotel in Blackpool (Norbreck Hydro?) which was being used as a Civil Service office Photo: Fox Photos


