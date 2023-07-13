From charity events and cheque presentations to wartime reloactions and strike action, these scenes show civil servants in Blackpool who you may have worked with.
A huge employer on the Fylde Coast for decades, many people will have passed through the doors of Norcross and Warbreck Hill working in the Pensions Agency, DWP and other departments. You might recognise some faces…
Julie Simkiss )(left) and managers from Hesketh House washing cars to raise money for Children In Need in 2005 Photo: Martin Bostock
Staff at the DWP civil service call centre on Warbreck Hill volunteered their services on Children In Need evening to take phone donations. Pudsey helps out Sarah Fairbrother Photo: Rob Lock
Reopening of Donna's Dream House following a refurbishment financed by several large donations. Volunteers from the DWP Debbie Webster and Sue Sheldon Photo: Daniel Martino
The picket line outside Hesketh House in Fleetwood where PCS union members were on strike in 2006 Photo: National World
The Department of Work and Pensions organised a Future Choices event where teenagers could meet a variety of agencies helping to further their career. Employer in Partnership Manager for the Blackpool area Gareth Carr Photo: Rob Lock
PCS picket at Warbreck Hill, 2004 Photo: Bill Johnson
DWP staff at Warbreck House fundraised and answering phones for Children in Need. Pictured are Gareth Carr, Dominic Smith, Hannah Taylor and Alysia Walsh Photo: Daniel Martino
An old one here from 1940. Civil servants at work sorting bound files at a famous hotel in Blackpool (Norbreck Hydro?) which was being used as a Civil Service office Photo: Fox Photos