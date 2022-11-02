News you can trust since 1873
Karen Downes serves Francesca Buckley, Rachel O'Connor, Emma Davies and Michael Johnson at Devonshire Road School, 1990

28 heart-warming scenes of Blackpool kids who were taught at Devonshire Road Primary School - right through the decades

Devonshire Road Primary School is one of Blackpool’s longest established schools and is at the heart of a community.

By Claire Lark
35 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 12:48pm

These photos rewind through the decades to remind past pupils of their school days. Thousands of children will have passed through the school gates through the years, there's a good chance you’ll be in one of the pictures.

1. Devonshire Road School memories

Devonshire Road Junior School 5-a-side squad, winners of the Blackpool and The Fylde College Primary Schools Tournament, 1997. From left, Michael Brown, Stuart Alcock, Liam Larkin, Shane McLeod, Lee Diss and Ryan Lowe with captain Ben Smith at the front

Photo: Mike Foster

2. Devonshire Road School memories

Pupils at Devonshire Road Infant School were joined by their favourite cuddly toys as part of Children In Need, 2004

Photo: Rob Lock

3. Devonshire Road School memories

Devonshire Road Junior School pupil Natasha Sellers had a hair raising time with a static electricity generator during the school science day, 1997

Photo: Mike Foster

4. Devonshire Road School memories

Exterior of the infant school in 1996

Photo: Rob Lock

