28 heart-warming scenes of Blackpool kids who were taught at Devonshire Road Primary School - right through the decades
Devonshire Road Primary School is one of Blackpool’s longest established schools and is at the heart of a community.
By Claire Lark
35 minutes ago
Updated
2nd Nov 2022, 12:48pm
These photos rewind through the decades to remind past pupils of their school days. Thousands of children will have passed through the school gates through the years, there's a good chance you’ll be in one of the pictures.
