Arnold school U 16 hockey team: Helen White (capt) with Jasmin Islam, Alexia Pellowe, Chantal Mann, Gemma Smith, Hayley Nicholson, Caroline McPhie. Back row Charlotte Eckton, Cassandra Chrissholm, Laura Bradbury, Vicky Bell, Andrea Whitehead, Rebecca Doxey, Debbie McKinnon, 1996
28 captured moments will have a generation reminiscing over their days at Blackpool Arnold School in the 1990s

These photos are absolute treasures – more so because Arnold School is long gone.

By Claire Lark
9 minutes ago

Pupils pictured in this gallery of snapshots all went to Arnold in 1990s and show an array of activities and events at the independent school. The buildings are still familiar in people’s minds but they were flattened in 2018 to make way for the new Armfield Academy. If you were a pupil there they will take you right back to another era…

1. Arnold Memories

Colin White leads the practise for a fun run, followed by Headmaster William Gillen and some of the Arnold School pupils in 1999

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. Arnold Memories

Discus thrower Kate Wilkinson in 1996

Photo: JOHN ATKINSON

3. Arnold Memories

Pupils at Arnold School, Blackpool, held a fashion show to raise money for Trinity Hospice. Pictured are Mike Clewlow and Paul Riches of Hush in Poulton with the girls modelling their clothes

Photo: Rob Lock

4. Arnold Memories

Arnold Sixth Formers Aparna Ravi (left) and Hannah Stott, both 16, showing the vocal form which won them an armful of trophies at Blackpool Music Festival

Photo: Rob Lock

