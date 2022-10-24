28 captured moments will have a generation reminiscing over their days at Blackpool Arnold School in the 1990s
These photos are absolute treasures – more so because Arnold School is long gone.
By Claire Lark
9 minutes ago
Pupils pictured in this gallery of snapshots all went to Arnold in 1990s and show an array of activities and events at the independent school. The buildings are still familiar in people’s minds but they were flattened in 2018 to make way for the new Armfield Academy. If you were a pupil there they will take you right back to another era…
