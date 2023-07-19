27 street scenes of Lytham Road in Blackpool from the 1990s and 2000s
Lytham Road is a long stretch which runs from the promenade to Squires Gate Lane.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST
At one end ts full of tourist shops, cafes and B&Bs and towards the other end it becomes more residential. These photos remember some of the shops, the pubs, some of which are gone, and the every day places you will remember.
