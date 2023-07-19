News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
27 street scenes of Lytham Road in Blackpool from the 1990s and 2000s

Lytham Road is a long stretch which runs from the promenade to Squires Gate Lane.
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

At one end ts full of tourist shops, cafes and B&Bs and towards the other end it becomes more residential. These photos remember some of the shops, the pubs, some of which are gone, and the every day places you will remember.

Lytham Road scenes

1. Memories of Lytham Road

Lytham Road scenes Photo: Bill Johnson

The Dunes Hotel

2. Memories of Lytham Road

The Dunes Hotel Photo: Mark Pearson

Lytham Road near the centre of Blackpool is full of seaside shops

3. Memories of Lytham Road

Lytham Road near the centre of Blackpool is full of seaside shops Photo: Bill Johnson

The Royal Oak Hotel in 1996

4. Memories of Lytham Road

The Royal Oak Hotel in 1996 Photo: John Edmondson

Sorrowful state of one of the cafes in the late noughties

5. Memories of Lytham Road

Sorrowful state of one of the cafes in the late noughties Photo: Bill Johnson

This picture from 2003 was about speed cameras which had been place at the at bottom of the hump on Lytham Road. They were only visible (northbound) when approaching top of hump

6. Memories of Lytham Road

This picture from 2003 was about speed cameras which had been place at the at bottom of the hump on Lytham Road. They were only visible (northbound) when approaching top of hump Photo: Bill Johnson

The Old Bridge, 1997

7. Memories of Lytham Road

The Old Bridge, 1997 Photo: submit

Fylde Aquatics up for sale

8. Memories of Lytham Road

Fylde Aquatics up for sale Photo: Bill Johnson

