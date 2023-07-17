24 pictures of retro Blackpool through the hazy days of summer in the 90s and 00s
These throwback pictures remember Blackpool at the height of the summer 30 odd years ago.
By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Mar 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:44 BST
With its huge swathe of sand, Golden Mile and attractions too numerous to mention – when the sun comes out, Blackpool comes into its own. The beach overflowing with sun worshippers, kids enjoying ice-creams, arcades, piers and cars bumper to bumper – they are scenes which will help you remember the sights and sounds of what a true seaside town has to offer. You might even spot yourself…
