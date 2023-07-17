News you can trust since 1873
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

24 pictures of retro Blackpool through the hazy days of summer in the 90s and 00s

These throwback pictures remember Blackpool at the height of the summer 30 odd years ago.
By Claire Lark
Published 22nd Mar 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:44 BST

With its huge swathe of sand, Golden Mile and attractions too numerous to mention – when the sun comes out, Blackpool comes into its own. The beach overflowing with sun worshippers, kids enjoying ice-creams, arcades, piers and cars bumper to bumper – they are scenes which will help you remember the sights and sounds of what a true seaside town has to offer. You might even spot yourself…

South Shore Promenade

1. Nostalgic Blackpool

South Shore Promenade Photo: John Atkinson

Two year old Matthew Hodgson, sporting his shades, enjoys ice cream in the sunshine with mum Karole, 2004

2. Blackpool Nostalgia

Two year old Matthew Hodgson, sporting his shades, enjoys ice cream in the sunshine with mum Karole, 2004 Photo: Bill Johnson

Happiness is sun-shaped - this elderly couple share a moment in 2002

3. Nostalgic Blackpool

Happiness is sun-shaped - this elderly couple share a moment in 2002 Photo: Bill Johnson

Eight year old Kirsty Wallace tries to keep cool on Blackpool Promenade in 1999

4. Nostalgic Blackpool

Eight year old Kirsty Wallace tries to keep cool on Blackpool Promenade in 1999 Photo: Martin Bostock

Central Pier in the 1990s - the big wheel in the background and remember Oz nightclub?

5. Nostalgic Blackpool

Central Pier in the 1990s - the big wheel in the background and remember Oz nightclub? Photo: JPIMedia

The foot and mouth crisis didn't seem to affect Blackpool when this photo was taken at Easter in 2001

6. Nostalgic Blackpool

The foot and mouth crisis didn't seem to affect Blackpool when this photo was taken at Easter in 2001 Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

And the place comes to life at night - crowds throng the Promenade for a firework display in 1998

7. Nostalgic Blackpool

And the place comes to life at night - crowds throng the Promenade for a firework display in 1998 Photo: Mike Foster

Another great scene from 2004

8. Nostalgic Blackpool

Another great scene from 2004 Photo: Bill Johnson

