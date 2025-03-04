27 candid scenes of Blackpool Golden Mile where people tried their luck in the arcades of the 90s and 00s

By Claire Lark
Published 4th Mar 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 10:01 BST

A huge swathe of Blackpool's Golden Mile is made up of arcades and entertainment centres.

It’s where the lights dazzle, the slot machines spin and the buzz of a seaside resort really comes to life. It’s where everyone heads for when it’s lashing down – locals and holidaymakers alike – as they try their luck at the slot machines, or play many arcade games and attractions inside. And the bars of course, there are some reminders of the Buccaneer here too. The photos date back to the 90s, with a couple slightly earlier ones, and show a reliable and familiar part of Blackpool life through the years.

Coral Island in 1981

1. Blackpool arcades

Coral Island in 1981 Photo: submit

Funland Amusements in 2002 and tea was only 10p!

2. Blackpool arcades

Funland Amusements in 2002 and tea was only 10p! Photo: Martin Bostock

The entrance to Coral Island in 2002

3. Blackpool arcades

The entrance to Coral Island in 2002 Photo: Toby Williams

The familiar facade of Coral Island in 1999

4. Blackpool arcades

The familiar facade of Coral Island in 1999 Photo: Dawn Castle

Mr T's Amusement Arcade, Blackpool Promenade

5. Arcade memories

Mr T's Amusement Arcade, Blackpool Promenade Photo: Martin Bostock

Golden Pyramid Amusements building on Blackpool Promenade in 2006

6. Arcade memories

Golden Pyramid Amusements building on Blackpool Promenade in 2006 Photo: Bill Johnson

