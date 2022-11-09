News you can trust since 1873
A snapshot of Blackpool's popular pubs in the 1990s era
26 pictures of Blackpool pubs you probably went to during the 1990s

These photos celebrate an era of busy, lively pubs in Blackpool.

By Claire Lark
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 5:03pm

They are from a time when there were watering holes seemingly on every corner and punters didn’t need to go much further along the road to the next one.

These photos are just a snap shot of Blackpool’s favourites, all taken during the 90s and will hopefully bring back happy, if not hazy memories.

1. Blackpool Pubs of the 90s

This was the Royal Pub when it was being refurbished in 1997

Photo: DAVE NELSON

2. Blackpool Pubs of the 90s

Flashman's Pub in Talbot Road

Photo: Submit

3. Blackpool Pubs of the 90s

The Vogue Tavern on Bond Street

Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

4. Blackpool Pubs of the 90s

The New Anchor, where Lidl is now in Cleveleys

Photo: National World

