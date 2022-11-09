They are from a time when there were watering holes seemingly on every corner and punters didn’t need to go much further along the road to the next one.

These photos are just a snap shot of Blackpool’s favourites, all taken during the 90s and will hopefully bring back happy, if not hazy memories.

In case you missed them: 38 scenes from nights out at Club Sanuk in Blackpool right back to when it first opened in the 00s

1. Blackpool Pubs of the 90s This was the Royal Pub when it was being refurbished in 1997 Photo: DAVE NELSON Photo Sales

2. Blackpool Pubs of the 90s Flashman's Pub in Talbot Road Photo: Submit Photo Sales

3. Blackpool Pubs of the 90s The Vogue Tavern on Bond Street Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock Photo Sales

4. Blackpool Pubs of the 90s The New Anchor, where Lidl is now in Cleveleys Photo: National World Photo Sales