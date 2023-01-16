News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

26 memories captured at Blackpool high schools which will have you reminiscing if you were there in 2008

Our school days always give us something to talk about.

By Claire Lark
8 minutes ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 3:50pm

And this bunch of pictures will be no different as they take in Blackpool’s high schools during the year of 2008. Are you pictured?

We love taking you on a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

In case you missed them: 36 memorable pictures of Blackpool teachers who taught in our high schools in the 90s and 00s

Grab City Blaze: 12 scenes of one of Blackpool's most dramatic fires which ravaged through the heart of the Golden Mile in 2002

32 captured moments will have a generation reminiscing over their days Blackpool Greenlands High School for Girls

1. Class of 2008

Senior prefects at Collegiate High School in Blackpool launched an anti-self harm project in association with the Butterfly Project. Head boy and girl Lewis Hall and Lucy Tickle with fellow prefects and a butterfly

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales

2. Class of 2008

Year 8 girls at Collegiate High School had their HPV vaccination against cervical cancer. Head Gill Fennel chats to the girls after their jab, pic L-R: Frankie Gill, Danielle Kenny, Shannon Farr and Chloe Collins

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales

3. Class of 2008

Collegiate High School Christmas Show Aladdin

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

4. Class of 2008

Maths teacher Johanna Radcliffe with prefect Ricky Wilcock (left) and deputy head boy Adam Dennehy, and some co-ordinates cartoon characters, at Collegiate High School

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Blackpool