26 great photos remembering Blackpool pub landlords and landladies through the years

These photos take you right back to the pubs of the decades when they were booming – raising a glass to the landlords and landladies who served behind the bar and kept the drinks flowing.
By Claire Lark
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 13:42 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 13:42 BST

The watering holes and the faces behind the bar will be familiar to a generation of people from back in the day. Is your local featured?

Landlord and landlady of the Saddle Pub,Whitegate Drive were being forced by the brewery to open Christmas Day, 1998

1. Landlord and Landladies who pulled the pints

Landlord and landlady of the Saddle Pub,Whitegate Drive were being forced by the brewery to open Christmas Day, 1998 Photo: Martin Bostock

Former boxer Louis Veitch was landlord of The Last Orders Inn, on Bond Street Blackpool. Louis is pictured outside the pub with wife Sandra.

2. Landlords and Landladies who pulled the pints

Former boxer Louis Veitch was landlord of The Last Orders Inn, on Bond Street Blackpool. Louis is pictured outside the pub with wife Sandra. Photo: Rob Lock

Flashmans Landlord and Landlady John Farrell and Elizabeth Farrell

3. Landlords and Landladies who pulled the pints

Flashmans Landlord and Landlady John Farrell and Elizabeth Farrell Photo: DAVE NELSON

Wheatsheaf landlord Barrie Eastwood, 1999

4. Landlord and Landladies who pulled the pints

Wheatsheaf landlord Barrie Eastwood, 1999 Photo: Dawn Castle

Official opening of Lucy's 2 at Tobago, Talbot Rd, Blackpool. L-R Landlady Marlene Elmore, Joyce Adams, Trudy Smith Hannah York and Paul Skelton.

5. Landlords and Landladies who pulled the pints

Official opening of Lucy's 2 at Tobago, Talbot Rd, Blackpool. L-R Landlady Marlene Elmore, Joyce Adams, Trudy Smith Hannah York and Paul Skelton. Photo: Martin Bostock

Landlady of the Cedar Tavern in Cedar Square Blackpool, Caroline Colbourne, 1999

6. Landlords and Landladies who pulled the pints

Landlady of the Cedar Tavern in Cedar Square Blackpool, Caroline Colbourne, 1999 Photo: Rob Lock

