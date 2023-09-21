News you can trust since 1873
25 retro pictures of the roughest pubs and clubs in Blackpool through the years as decided by readers

Blackpool is full of fabulous pubs and clubs but there are some which back in the day earned reputions for being ‘rough’.
By Claire Lark
Published 21st Sep 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 13:15 BST

We asked you which ones you remember as being the roughest and you told us in your hundreds. We are not suggesting they are still like that today but these are some which made the list, retrospectively...

The Queens in Talbot Road had a mention. The community pub, once one of the few out of town centre live rock music venues was also part of what was known as the Talbot Road pub run, which included the New Road Inn, the Ramsden Arms the now demolished Wheatsheaf

1. Roughest pubs through the years

The Queens in Talbot Road had a mention. The community pub, once one of the few out of town centre live rock music venues was also part of what was known as the Talbot Road pub run, which included the New Road Inn, the Ramsden Arms the now demolished Wheatsheaf Photo: Martin Bostock

The Gynn pub in Gynn Square

2. Roughest pubs through the years

The Gynn pub in Gynn Square Photo: Martin Bostock

The Foxhall Pub, Blackpool

3. The roughest pubs through the years

The Foxhall Pub, Blackpool Photo: Rob Lock

The new Star Hotel in South Shore opened in 1932. It made the list as one of the roughest

4. Roughest pubs through the years

The new Star Hotel in South Shore opened in 1932. It made the list as one of the roughest Photo: staff

Frenchmans Cove was mentioned...

5. Roughest pubs through the years

Frenchmans Cove was mentioned... Photo: Daniel Martino

Jokers Nightclub in 1995

6. Roughest pubs through the years

Jokers Nightclub in 1995 Photo: submit

Related topics:Blackpool