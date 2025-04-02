26 Blackpool pubs you probably went to during a 1990s night out

By Claire Lark
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 09:54 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 10:09 BST

These photos celebrate an era of busy, lively pubs in Blackpool.

They are from a time when there were watering holes seemingly on every corner and punters didn’t need to go much further along the road to the next one.

These photos are just a snap shot of Blackpool’s favourites, all taken during the 90s and will hopefully bring back happy, if not hazy memories.

In case you missed them: 38 scenes from nights out at Club Sanuk in Blackpool right back to when it first opened in the 00s

20 scenes which capture life in Blackpool's favourite pubs back to 1997 - including Ma Kellys, No 4 and Shenanigans

19 scenes which snapshot life in Blackpool's best loved pubs in the 1990s - including Devonshire Arms, Saddle Inn, Wheatsheaf and No3

The Boardwalk above McDonalds in 1997

1. Blackpool Pubs of the 90s

The Boardwalk above McDonalds in 1997 Photo: National World

New Victoria Bar in Coronation Street

2. Blackpool Pubs of the 90s

New Victoria Bar in Coronation Street Photo: National World

This was the Royal Pub when it was being refurbished in 1997

3. Blackpool Pubs of the 90s

This was the Royal Pub when it was being refurbished in 1997 Photo: DAVE NELSON

Flashman's Pub in Talbot Road

4. Blackpool Pubs of the 90s

Flashman's Pub in Talbot Road Photo: Submit

The Vogue Tavern on Bond Street

5. Blackpool Pubs of the 90s

The Vogue Tavern on Bond Street Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

The New Anchor, where Lidl is now in Cleveleys

6. Blackpool Pubs of the 90s

The New Anchor, where Lidl is now in Cleveleys Photo: National World

