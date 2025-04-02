They are from a time when there were watering holes seemingly on every corner and punters didn’t need to go much further along the road to the next one.

These photos are just a snap shot of Blackpool’s favourites, all taken during the 90s and will hopefully bring back happy, if not hazy memories.

1 . Blackpool Pubs of the 90s The Boardwalk above McDonalds in 1997 Photo: National World

2 . Blackpool Pubs of the 90s New Victoria Bar in Coronation Street Photo: National World

3 . Blackpool Pubs of the 90s This was the Royal Pub when it was being refurbished in 1997 Photo: DAVE NELSON

4 . Blackpool Pubs of the 90s Flashman's Pub in Talbot Road Photo: Submit

5 . Blackpool Pubs of the 90s The Vogue Tavern on Bond Street Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

6 . Blackpool Pubs of the 90s The New Anchor, where Lidl is now in Cleveleys Photo: National World