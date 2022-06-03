Baines Sixth Form: James Cablis, James Heaton, Tom Rowley and George Richardson
Baines Sixth Form: James Cablis, James Heaton, Tom Rowley and George Richardson

25 scenes from high school proms across Fylde which remember the classes of 2011

They are the biggest events on the school calendar and after weeks of exams, school proms are the finest way to celebrate.

By Claire Lark
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 4:55 am

Beautiful gowns, pristine suits, hair, make-up and that all important mode of transport, they are memorable occasions.

These photos throw back to summer 2011 when schools were in full swing. You might be able to spot yourself in these photos or in the links below.

In case you missed them: 38 scenes from high school proms across Fylde which remember the classes of 2012

29 memorable photos which show a generation of kids at primary schools in the heart of Blackpool during the 1990s

15 pictures which will have you reminiscing if you went to Blackpool Collegiate High School in the 90s

LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

1. School Proms 2011

Fleetwood High School

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales

2. School Proms 2011

Collegiate School: Alixann Ferguson, Nikki Shepherd, Lucy Walker, Emma Carson and Paige Stockdale

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

3. School Proms 2011

Hodgson High School at the Hilton Hotel: Matthew Clarkson, Jack Liptrot, Oliver Holt, Nathan Bornand, Will Metcalfe, Bradley Clark and Patrick Branker

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales

4. School Proms 2011

Palatine School: Sky Sharman, John Pace, Adrian Thompson, Daniel Elliott, Joseph Stevenson, Craig Ireland and Mark Ellis

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
FyldeBlackpoolLancashireFacebook
Next Page
Page 1 of 6