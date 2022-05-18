Cardinal Allen at the De Vere Hotel - the stretch limo group
Cardinal Allen at the De Vere Hotel - the stretch limo group

38 scenes from high school proms across Fylde which remember the classes of 2012

These photos throw back to 2012 when the highly anticipated school proms were in full swing.

By Claire Lark
Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 3:45 pm

It was all about the stunning gowns, sharp suits, impressive modes of transport and one last party before closing the final chapter on school life.

Can you remember your school prom? You might be able to spot yourself in these photos or in the links below.

1. School Proms 2012

Katie Coward, Kayla Carney, Lucy Murray and Kerry Hill from Cardinal Allen

Photo: rob lock

2. School Proms 2012

Another from Cardinal Allen at the De Vere Hotel. Pictured from left to right are Chris Matthews, Aiden Butler, Joe Macauley, Toby Smith and Joseph Seamark

Photo: rob lock

3. School Proms 2012

Highfield High School - Shannon Bedford, Summer Bourne, Christina Jones and Lauren Cracknell

Photo: rob lock

4. School Proms 2012

Cardinal Allen at the De Vere Hotel

Photo: Rob Lock

