It was all about the stunning gowns, sharp suits, impressive modes of transport and one last party before closing the final chapter on school life.
Can you remember your school prom? You might be able to spot yourself in these photos or in the links below.
In case you missed them: Prom memories: Do you recognise anyone from these Fylde Coast high school prom photos?
34 memorable scenes which will have you reminiscing if you went to Lytham St Anne's High School in the 1990s
LOVE LANCASHIRE? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia
Page 1 of 9