25 scenes captured at Blackpool high schools which will have you reminiscing about the Year 2001

If you were at high school in Blackpool in 2001 you won’t want to miss these.

By Claire Lark
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 15:55 GMT

It’s 22 years ago, so the kids pictured will be in their 30s now. Are you or your friends in any of our photos?

We love taking you on a trip down memory lane, looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more

Beacon Hill High School pupils and members of Blackpool Council planted 5000 crocus bulbs in memory of those who died in September 11th terrorist attacks in new York Chris Cairns at the front with Martin Robinson, William Goulding, Dave McGrath, Duncan Broadbent, Iain Farmer, Kyle Baker

1. High School -2001

Beacon Hill High School pupils and members of Blackpool Council planted 5000 crocus bulbs in memory of those who died in September 11th terrorist attacks in new York Chris Cairns at the front with Martin Robinson, William Goulding, Dave McGrath, Duncan Broadbent, Iain Farmer, Kyle Baker Photo: Dawn Castle

St Mary's Catholic High School Young Seasiders work. From left, (year nine) David Halliday, Anna Dunne and Philip Thomson

2. High School - 2001

St Mary's Catholic High School Young Seasiders work. From left, (year nine) David Halliday, Anna Dunne and Philip Thomson Photo: Bill Johnson

Blackpool Schools Badminton Championships winners Michael Toft and Andrew Zeal, Alasdair Barrett and David Plucknett

3. High School 2001

Blackpool Schools Badminton Championships winners Michael Toft and Andrew Zeal, Alasdair Barrett and David Plucknett Photo: Submit

Cleaned out: United Norwest Charities Co-ordinator Penny Jones, and Nigel Gilliat, manager of Blackpool Co-operative Funeral Services with pupils of Montgomery High School who took part in a sponsored hearse wash

4. High Schools - 2001

Cleaned out: United Norwest Charities Co-ordinator Penny Jones, and Nigel Gilliat, manager of Blackpool Co-operative Funeral Services with pupils of Montgomery High School who took part in a sponsored hearse wash Photo: Submit

