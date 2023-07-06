There are hundreds and hundreds of school photos filed away in the archives featuring all the amazing things that school kids have got up to in past decades.
Whether it be in the classrooms, on the sports fields, drama, dance or other colourful activities, they are precious memories. And parents will love them even more…
Love Blackpool Nostalgia? Join our NEW Retro Facebook page which delves into the heart of The Gazette’s archives to bring you incredible memories of our wonderful resort
Norbreck Primary School girls football team won the Blackpool Primary Schools Football Association Girls Cup. Back, from left, Perry Smith, Amelia Gaughan, Sam Clare, Justine Briggs. Front, from left, Stephanie Rawlinson, Eleanor Whittaker, Emma Perrett (captain), Abby Webber and Alex Cherry, 2004 Photo: Bill Johnson
Hawes Side Primary School teacher Mrs Sandra Fairclough, who retired after 30 years in 2002. She is pictured with some of the year three and four children she hadtaught Photo: Bill Johnson
Pupils from Blackpool primary schools were at the Opera House to rehearse their dance routines for the first Blackpool Schools Celebration of Dance One of the St. Bernadette's dancers on stage, 2002 Photo: Rob Lock
Blackpool Youth Sports Primary Schools road races at Stanley Park. Aaron Barker and Kirsty Williams (both aged eight) of Mereside Primary School with their medals Photo: Bill Johnson
Pupils at St Kentigern's RC Primary School in Blackpool took part in a circus workshop Photo: Rob Lock
Centenary celebrations at Thames Primary School, South Shore, Blackpool. Year five pupils enjoying a '70's party. Photo: Bill Johnson
Coun Eddiie Collett and groups of pupils from Revoe Primary School and musicians from St George's High School launched the new artXtra online art gallery for Blackpool Schools. L-R, Dean Elliott, 10, Shawn Stokes, 10, Georgia Townsend, 10, Joanne Kennedy, 10 and Coun Eddie Collett Photo: Toby Williams
NHS staff demonstrating life-saving techniques at St Cuthbert's Catholic Primary School. Karen Hodgson (Nurse Training Co-ordinator, Fylde Primary Care Trust) watches Nathan Gourley and Basia Sooky (both 10) trying resuscitation techniques in 2003 Photo: Bill Johnson