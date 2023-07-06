News you can trust since 1873
Matthew Moody (left) and David Duncan from Boundary Primary School took part in an activity at the Tower Fun Day at Blackpool Tower in 2004
Matthew Moody (left) and David Duncan from Boundary Primary School took part in an activity at the Tower Fun Day at Blackpool Tower in 2004

25 pictures of pupils at Blackpool primary schools in the noughties from Kincraig School and Boundary School to Norbreck School and Stanley Juniors

There are hundreds and hundreds of school photos filed away in the archives featuring all the amazing things that school kids have got up to in past decades.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

Whether it be in the classrooms, on the sports fields, drama, dance or other colourful activities, they are precious memories. And parents will love them even more…

Norbreck Primary School girls football team won the Blackpool Primary Schools Football Association Girls Cup. Back, from left, Perry Smith, Amelia Gaughan, Sam Clare, Justine Briggs. Front, from left, Stephanie Rawlinson, Eleanor Whittaker, Emma Perrett (captain), Abby Webber and Alex Cherry, 2004

1. Primary School in the noughties

Norbreck Primary School girls football team won the Blackpool Primary Schools Football Association Girls Cup. Back, from left, Perry Smith, Amelia Gaughan, Sam Clare, Justine Briggs. Front, from left, Stephanie Rawlinson, Eleanor Whittaker, Emma Perrett (captain), Abby Webber and Alex Cherry, 2004 Photo: Bill Johnson

Hawes Side Primary School teacher Mrs Sandra Fairclough, who retired after 30 years in 2002. She is pictured with some of the year three and four children she hadtaught

2. Primary School in the noughties

Hawes Side Primary School teacher Mrs Sandra Fairclough, who retired after 30 years in 2002. She is pictured with some of the year three and four children she hadtaught Photo: Bill Johnson

Pupils from Blackpool primary schools were at the Opera House to rehearse their dance routines for the first Blackpool Schools Celebration of Dance One of the St. Bernadette's dancers on stage, 2002

3. Primary School in the noughties

Pupils from Blackpool primary schools were at the Opera House to rehearse their dance routines for the first Blackpool Schools Celebration of Dance One of the St. Bernadette's dancers on stage, 2002 Photo: Rob Lock

Blackpool Youth Sports Primary Schools road races at Stanley Park. Aaron Barker and Kirsty Williams (both aged eight) of Mereside Primary School with their medals

4. Primary School in the noughties

Blackpool Youth Sports Primary Schools road races at Stanley Park. Aaron Barker and Kirsty Williams (both aged eight) of Mereside Primary School with their medals Photo: Bill Johnson

Pupils at St Kentigern's RC Primary School in Blackpool took part in a circus workshop

5. Primary School in the noughties

Pupils at St Kentigern's RC Primary School in Blackpool took part in a circus workshop Photo: Rob Lock

Centenary celebrations at Thames Primary School, South Shore, Blackpool. Year five pupils enjoying a '70's party.

6. Primary School in the noughties

Centenary celebrations at Thames Primary School, South Shore, Blackpool. Year five pupils enjoying a '70's party. Photo: Bill Johnson

Coun Eddiie Collett and groups of pupils from Revoe Primary School and musicians from St George's High School launched the new artXtra online art gallery for Blackpool Schools. L-R, Dean Elliott, 10, Shawn Stokes, 10, Georgia Townsend, 10, Joanne Kennedy, 10 and Coun Eddie Collett

7. Primary School in the noughties

Coun Eddiie Collett and groups of pupils from Revoe Primary School and musicians from St George's High School launched the new artXtra online art gallery for Blackpool Schools. L-R, Dean Elliott, 10, Shawn Stokes, 10, Georgia Townsend, 10, Joanne Kennedy, 10 and Coun Eddie Collett Photo: Toby Williams

NHS staff demonstrating life-saving techniques at St Cuthbert's Catholic Primary School. Karen Hodgson (Nurse Training Co-ordinator, Fylde Primary Care Trust) watches Nathan Gourley and Basia Sooky (both 10) trying resuscitation techniques in 2003

8. Primary School in the noughties

NHS staff demonstrating life-saving techniques at St Cuthbert's Catholic Primary School. Karen Hodgson (Nurse Training Co-ordinator, Fylde Primary Care Trust) watches Nathan Gourley and Basia Sooky (both 10) trying resuscitation techniques in 2003 Photo: Bill Johnson

