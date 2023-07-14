News you can trust since 1873
25 picture memories of Blackpool and Fylde College students on graduation day in the 90s and 00s

The most celebrated day in Blackpool and Fylde College’s calendar is, by far, the graduation ceremony.
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

It’s the culmination of years of hard work to gain degrees, HND’s and other top qualifications. These are from the 1990s and 2000s and remember those who collected their awards at the Winter Gardens. You might be pictured…

Blackpool and the Fylde College Graduation, 2002. Artemis Paraskeva, Coleen McCrudden, Berit Hubner and Leon Brown

1. The Graduations...

Blackpool and the Fylde College Graduation, 2002. Artemis Paraskeva, Coleen McCrudden, Berit Hubner and Leon Brown Photo: Mike Foster

Brothers in arms: Syrians Hadwan Basem and Alarady Syma who studied together at B&FC

2. The Graduations...

Brothers in arms: Syrians Hadwan Basem and Alarady Syma who studied together at B&FC Photo: Mike Foster

Graduate Trevor Ashton with his two weeks old son Khai in 2002

3. The Graduations...

Graduate Trevor Ashton with his two weeks old son Khai in 2002 Photo: Mike Foster

Carey Baird who has gained an HND in computing.

4. The Graduations...

Carey Baird who has gained an HND in computing. Photo: Martin Bostock

Construction Lecturer Steve Thorley (kneeling) with some of his successful students

5. The Graduations...

Construction Lecturer Steve Thorley (kneeling) with some of his successful students Photo: Mike Foster

Cressida Moore, HND Beauty Therapy management

6. The Graduations...

Cressida Moore, HND Beauty Therapy management Photo: Martin Bostock

Michelle Moffatt, Charlotte Chapman and Stephanie Wilson - BA Hons in Hospitality management

7. The Graduations...

Michelle Moffatt, Charlotte Chapman and Stephanie Wilson - BA Hons in Hospitality management Photo: Martin Bostock

Blackpool and The Fylde College awards day at the Winter Gardens in 2001

8. The Graduations...

Blackpool and The Fylde College awards day at the Winter Gardens in 2001 Photo: Martin Bostock

