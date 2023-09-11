News you can trust since 1873
25 picture memories if you studied at Blackpool and Fylde College in the 00s including visits from Gordon Ramsey and James Martin

Right back to the 00s with this great set of photos highlighting life at Blackpool and Fylde College.
By Claire Lark
Published 11th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST

Were you there during that decade? Various campuses and departments are featured including a couple of well known faces in catering, graduation ceremonies and student life.

In case you missed them: 17 nostalgic pictures of Blackpool seafront, Illuminations and Golden Mile in the 1980s

23 rarely seen images of Blackpool in the days when Glass Plates Photography captured our town

21 evocative pictures take you back to Blackpool in the 1950s

Natalie Bather, Danielle Burrows and Kirsty Duncan

1. College Memories

Natalie Bather, Danielle Burrows and Kirsty Duncan Photo: Rob Lock

Blackpool and the Fylde College band preparing for their end of term concert. Back Robert Tomlinson, Jon Hill, Rick Moss, Aimee Craddock, Alex Murray and Mike Starr

2. College Memories

Blackpool and the Fylde College band preparing for their end of term concert. Back Robert Tomlinson, Jon Hill, Rick Moss, Aimee Craddock, Alex Murray and Mike Starr Photo: Martin Bostock

Healthcare Cadets were part of a two year training course through a new partnership between Blackpool and the Fylde College and Blackpool Fylde and Wyre National Health Service Trust

3. College memories

Healthcare Cadets were part of a two year training course through a new partnership between Blackpool and the Fylde College and Blackpool Fylde and Wyre National Health Service Trust Photo: Submit

Opening of the new higher education student centre

4. College memories

Opening of the new higher education student centre Photo: Martin Bostock

Opening of the new higher education student centre at Blackpool and the Fylde College. Gary Rawson tries out the weights room

5. College memories

Opening of the new higher education student centre at Blackpool and the Fylde College. Gary Rawson tries out the weights room Photo: Martin Bostock

Opening of the new higher education student centre at Blackpool and the Fylde College Central Blackpool Campus. Sarah Shirley and Paul Graham in the Student Services area

6. College Memories

Opening of the new higher education student centre at Blackpool and the Fylde College Central Blackpool Campus. Sarah Shirley and Paul Graham in the Student Services area Photo: Martin Bostock

