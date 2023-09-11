Right back to the 00s with this great set of photos highlighting life at Blackpool and Fylde College.
Were you there during that decade? Various campuses and departments are featured including a couple of well known faces in catering, graduation ceremonies and student life.
1. College Memories
Natalie Bather, Danielle Burrows and Kirsty Duncan Photo: Rob Lock
2. College Memories
Blackpool and the Fylde College band preparing for their end of term concert. Back Robert Tomlinson, Jon Hill, Rick Moss, Aimee Craddock, Alex Murray and Mike Starr Photo: Martin Bostock
3. College memories
Healthcare Cadets were part of a two year training course through a new partnership between Blackpool and the Fylde College and Blackpool Fylde and Wyre National Health Service Trust Photo: Submit
4. College memories
Opening of the new higher education student centre Photo: Martin Bostock
5. College memories
Opening of the new higher education student centre at Blackpool and the Fylde College. Gary Rawson tries out the weights room Photo: Martin Bostock
6. College Memories
Opening of the new higher education student centre at Blackpool and the Fylde College Central Blackpool Campus. Sarah Shirley and Paul Graham in the Student Services area Photo: Martin Bostock