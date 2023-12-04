News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

25 nostalgic pictures of Harts Amusements and Blackpool arcades down the decades

This clutch of photos revived from the archives show life inside Blackpool’s amusement arcades – including Harts Amusements which is closing after 60 years.
By Claire Lark
Published 9th Feb 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 11:26 GMT

Silcocks Funland and other popular venues are featured and give a real insight into what arcades were like. Have they changed much? The technology certainly has but the lure of the bright lights and slot machines remains just as it was back in the day. Harts Amusements which has been a fixture of the arcade scene in Blackpool for six decades is featured too. It announced this week that it would be closing it’s doors for the final time. The retro games on display will take you right back.

In case you missed them: 22 charming photos of Blackpool in its heyday - its streets, beach and shops through a lost era

Lost Archives: 23 rarely seen images of Blackpool in the days when Glass Plates Photography captured our town

31 evocative images of Blackpool streets, landmarks, shops and nightclubs which set the scene in the 1990s

US cars and hot rods on the forecourt of Harts Amusements at Bispham. Russ Larcome (left) of UK Wheels Events and Charles Hart (Harts Amusements) with Russ's 1963 Ford Fairlane 500 and model Stacey Bradley from Cleveleys

1. Arcade memories

US cars and hot rods on the forecourt of Harts Amusements at Bispham. Russ Larcome (left) of UK Wheels Events and Charles Hart (Harts Amusements) with Russ's 1963 Ford Fairlane 500 and model Stacey Bradley from Cleveleys Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
This young lady was intrigued by the updated puppet on a string machine at the Golden Mile Centre

2. Inside the Arcades

This young lady was intrigued by the updated puppet on a string machine at the Golden Mile Centre Photo: National World

Photo Sales
US cars and hot rods on the forecourt of Harts Amusements at Bispham. Arnold and Carole Robinson from Poulton le Fylde and their AC Cobra-built by Harold

3. Arcade memories

US cars and hot rods on the forecourt of Harts Amusements at Bispham. Arnold and Carole Robinson from Poulton le Fylde and their AC Cobra-built by Harold Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
This photo from 1992 was taken inside Silcocks Fun Palace

4. Inside the Arcades

This photo from 1992 was taken inside Silcocks Fun Palace Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Pass the Parcel: Mandy Hedley of Boots collects toys from Charles Henry Hart of Harts Amusements and Warwick Tunnicliffe of Warwicks Amusements, 1999

5. Arcade memories

Pass the Parcel: Mandy Hedley of Boots collects toys from Charles Henry Hart of Harts Amusements and Warwick Tunnicliffe of Warwicks Amusements, 1999 Photo: Mike Foster

Photo Sales
1995 at Silcocks Fun Palace

6. Inside the Arcades

1995 at Silcocks Fun Palace Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool