Silcocks Funland and other popular venues are featured and give a real insight into what arcades were like. Have they changed much? The technology certainly has but the lure of the bright lights and slot machines remains just as it was back in the day. Harts Amusements which has been a fixture of the arcade scene in Blackpool for six decades is featured too. It announced this week that it would be closing it’s doors for the final time. The retro games on display will take you right back.