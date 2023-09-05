News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

25 incredible picture memories of school starters in Blackpool in the 00s - including Waterloo, Stanley, Claremont and Moor Park Primary Schools

As the schools go back for the new term we have dug deep in our archives to post some of the best school starter pictures from past decades.
By Claire Lark
Published 5th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 08:43 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

They encompass most of Blackpool’s primary schools as well as others in Wyre and Fylde. Are you pictured?

In case you missed them: 13 retro pictures of Blackpool supermarkets in the 1990s as modern day Costco plans for Lancashire store

17 fantastic Blackpool properties for sale less than the North West average asking price

18 evocative street scenes of Fleetwood to stir memories of the 70s, 80s and 90s

Related topics:BlackpoolWaterlooFyldeNorth WestFleetwood