They encompass the decades of the 70s, 80s and 90s when Fleetwood still had a fishing industry and a thriving high street. They show the streets where we lived in what was a transitional time for the port as new developments appeared and parts of the old Fleetwood began to disappear. There are a couple of brilliant aerial photos, the old prefabs in Percy Street are featured as well as streets photos which will take you back to another time...