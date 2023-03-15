News you can trust since 1873
18 evocative street scenes of Fleetwood to stir memories of the 70s, 80s and 90s

These fascinating photos of Fleetwood are bound to have people reminiscing.

By Claire Lark
Published 15th Mar 2023, 10:37 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 10:38 GMT

They encompass the decades of the 70s, 80s and 90s when Fleetwood still had a fishing industry and a thriving high street. They show the streets where we lived in what was a transitional time for the port as new developments appeared and parts of the old Fleetwood began to disappear. There are a couple of brilliant aerial photos, the old prefabs in Percy Street are featured as well as streets photos which will take you back to another time...

This photo was taken in October 1981 and shows Radcliffe Road properties up for sale. Houses were on the market but interest rates were sky-high

Wyre Street, January 1980. The caption on the back of the picture says 'Wyre Street, Fleetwood - where the council have tried to preserve a community'

This superb aerial shot was taken in 1985. It shows the maze of tiny properties in the oldest part of the town, including Arthur Street, Kent Street and Aughton Street. North Albert Street cuts through to the right. The docks in the distance, Fleetwood Power Station and the old cooling towers form a backdrop to this typical 1980s scene

Work underway on properties on the corner of Victoria Street and North Albert Street, early 90s

