25 hilarious retro pictures to take you back to Blackpool life in the 1990s, from shops & streets to locals

By Jack Marshall , Claire Lark
Published 7th Dec 2023, 09:37 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 10:19 BST

These great photos from the 1990s bring into focus places, people and faces from the decade of the 90s.

Street scenes and long lost shops, Coronation Street stars, the first flights out of Blackpool Airport and one important remnant salvaged from the Fun House fire wrap up the decade.

Rock With Laughter dancers enjoy a milkshake at the West Coast Rock Cafe

1. Blackpool 1990s

Rock With Laughter dancers enjoy a milkshake at the West Coast Rock CafePhoto: library

Bank Hey Street with the instantly recognisable facade of Lewis's to the left and Regent Jewellers to the right

2. Blackpool -1990

Bank Hey Street with the instantly recognisable facade of Lewis's to the left and Regent Jewellers to the rightPhoto: National World

Coronation Street legends Liz Dawns and Bill Tarmey in 1996

3. Blackpool 1990s

Coronation Street legends Liz Dawns and Bill Tarmey in 1996Photo: National World

Bank Hey Street, mid 90s. C&A in the distance

4. Blackpool -1990

Bank Hey Street, mid 90s. C&A in the distancePhoto: National World

McDonald's on Bank Hey Street

5. Blackpool - 1990s

McDonald's on Bank Hey Street Photo: Sub

Tony Blair reading the Blackpool Evening Gazette at the Labour Party Conference in Blackpool, 1994

6. Blackpool, 1996

Tony Blair reading the Blackpool Evening Gazette at the Labour Party Conference in Blackpool, 1994Photo: Submit

