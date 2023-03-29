News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady
3 hours ago NHS Covid-19 app to close after three years - here’s when
5 hours ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
5 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
5 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news

25 heart-warming scenes of kids at Fleetwood primary schools in the 90s and 00s - including St Wulstan's, Shakespeare, Larkholme, Chaucer, St Edmund's, Charles Saer, Flakefleet and St Mary's

These will have Fleetwood people reminiscing...

By Claire Lark
Published 29th Mar 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 15:58 BST

They are all photos from the port’s eight primary schools in the 90s and 00s and round-up the best of school life from back in the day. There are hundreds of school pictures in our archives, look out for more to come.

In the meantime – can you spot someone you know?

In case you missed them: 17 scenes of Cleveleys nostalgia captured in the 70s, 80s and 90s - including Victoria Road West shops, Jubilee Gardens and Promenade

16 scenes which capture school playground memories in Blackpool during the 90s and 00s - including childhood games you'll remember

27 memorable scenes to reminisce over if you were at Fleetwood High School in the early 00s when the new building opened

Karen Sylvester, who taught at Flakefleet Primary School took part in the London Marathon in 1997 and as part of the fundraising, pupils were being asked to match old photos of teachers with what they looked like then

1. Fleetwood Primary Schools 90s and 00s

Karen Sylvester, who taught at Flakefleet Primary School took part in the London Marathon in 1997 and as part of the fundraising, pupils were being asked to match old photos of teachers with what they looked like then Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Children from St Mary's RC Primary School, Fleetwood and "Captain Freeport" try out the new pelican crossing on Anchorage Road, Fleetwood. Chris Perkin (right) is pictured wit h Helena Sievers, Jack Burman, Peter Scott, Katherine Lamb and Samantha Wheeldon.

2. Fleetwood Primary Schools - 90s and 00s

Children from St Mary's RC Primary School, Fleetwood and "Captain Freeport" try out the new pelican crossing on Anchorage Road, Fleetwood. Chris Perkin (right) is pictured wit h Helena Sievers, Jack Burman, Peter Scott, Katherine Lamb and Samantha Wheeldon. Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Children's author Tony Bradman visited Shakespeare School in Fleetwood after pupil Rachel Bamber (10) wrote a letter to him. The children found out that it was Tony's birthday just before his visit, and so presented him with a cake. Pic shows Tony and Rachel (centre) surrounded by admiring fans, 1998

3. Fleetwood Primary Schools - 90s and 00s

Children's author Tony Bradman visited Shakespeare School in Fleetwood after pupil Rachel Bamber (10) wrote a letter to him. The children found out that it was Tony's birthday just before his visit, and so presented him with a cake. Pic shows Tony and Rachel (centre) surrounded by admiring fans, 1998 Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Re-enactment of the first tram trip from Blackpool to Fleetwood. Children from Chaucer Primary School, Fleetwood greeted the tram on Fishermans Walk in 1998

4. Fleetwood Primary Schools - 90s and 00s

Re-enactment of the first tram trip from Blackpool to Fleetwood. Children from Chaucer Primary School, Fleetwood greeted the tram on Fishermans Walk in 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
FleetwoodShakespeare