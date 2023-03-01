News you can trust since 1873
25 heart-warming pictures of Blackpool school kids dressed up and celebrating World Book Day back to the 1990s

World Book Day is a brilliant opportunity to get kids reading and it has been celebrated in Blackpool schools right back to the late 90s

By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago

For parents, the struggle was (still is) real when trying to come up with a costume idea, especially an obscure, non-negotiable request – but the outcome was always worth it. World Book Day is a wonderful focus on reading which is absolutely vital to learning.

There are some great memories here – you might be pictured

1. World Book Day Memories

Former Gazette Education correspondent Austin Macauley hands over a box of books to children from St Kentigern's RC Primary School. With Austin, from left, James Lodge, Samantha Farley and Sean Kirton, 1998

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. World Book Day Memories

Carleton CE Primary School pupils Charlotte Armstrong and Rebecca Mabbett with Language Co-ordinator Mrs Allyson Barton, dressed in book character costumes, 1998

Photo: Bill Johnson

3. World Book Day Memories

PC Simon Green takes a break from reading with pupils at Park School, 1998

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. World Book Day Memories

Celebrating the joy of reading is 15-year-old Josh Cooper as he loses himself in a book at Emmanuel Christian School, Singleton

Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

