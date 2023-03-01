25 heart-warming pictures of Blackpool school kids dressed up and celebrating World Book Day back to the 1990s
World Book Day is a brilliant opportunity to get kids reading and it has been celebrated in Blackpool schools right back to the late 90s
By Claire Lark
3 minutes ago
For parents, the struggle was (still is) real when trying to come up with a costume idea, especially an obscure, non-negotiable request – but the outcome was always worth it. World Book Day is a wonderful focus on reading which is absolutely vital to learning.
There are some great memories here – you might be pictured
