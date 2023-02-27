News you can trust since 1873
23 scenes captured at Blackpool high schools which will have you reminiscing about the years 2005 and 2006

If you were at high school in Blackpool in 2005 and 2006 you won’t want to miss these.

By Claire Lark
39 minutes ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 11:45am

They are 19 years ago so the pupils pictured will be at least 30-years-old now. It's always great to look back on school days, and these photos provide lovely memories to browse through.

1. High School 2005-2006

Pupils at Collegiate High School joined the Gazette's green wristband campaign to promote fair play on the sports field. Pictured with their wristbands are Caroline Oxer, Lynsey Broughton, Vicky Southern, Claire Kilner, Liam Collins and Will Morris

Photo: Rob Lock

2. High School 2005-2006

Blackpool's representative for the United Kingdom Youth Parliament, Bobby Hall, pictured at school at Beacon Hill High

Photo: Martin Bostock

3. High School 2005-2006

Blackpool Life Campaign Healthy Blackpool launch at Stanley Park cafe. Dancers from Bispham High School Arts College

Photo: Bill Johnson

4. High School 2005-2006

Beacon Hill football team. Back L-R Kyle Goodwin, Dayne Traynor, Luke Rimmington, Jack Connell, Nick Brown, Andrew Cairns, Lewis Priestley, Dax Hoogerwerf and Ben Johnson. Front L-R Adam Gardner, Daryl Hall, Craig Salmon, Craig Davies and Ashleigh Herrington

Photo: Martin Bostock

