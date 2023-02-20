News you can trust since 1873
28 memories captured at Blackpool high schools which will have you reminiscing about the years 2003 and 2004

If you were at high school in Blackpool in 2003 and 2004 – these pictures are for you.

By Claire Lark
22 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 4:03pm

And if you weren’t, you still might remember the teachers, siblings and the kids who were in the year above or you or below. It was certainly a time of change for some of the schools as they looked to specialist status which was key to noughties education as well as the usual, sports, arts and classroom pictures.

1. High Schools 2003-2004

"The Vertical Challenge" rollercoaster design competition at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Palatine High School pupils enjoy their work. From left, Leon Serle, Marc Podsesta, Stacey Sagar, Rubiya Aslam, John Clements, Greg Hartley

Photo: Bill Johnson

2. High School 2003-2004

Bethany Bishop of Highfield High School had won a design award

Photo: Mike Foster

3. High School 2003-2004

Highfield High School pupils Stephanie Clarke, Michelle Robinson and Rebecca Hems

Photo: Mike Foster

4. High School 2003-2004

The Blackpool Civic Trust Awards Ceremony at Blackpool Town Hall. Civic Trust chairman Tom Lowe presents pupils from Highfield High school with the senior conservation award

Photo: Martin Bostock

Blackpool