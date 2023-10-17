25 glittering pictures of The Nolan Sisters 50 year career after Blue Plaque unveiling at Blackpool Cliffs Hotel
This year marks 50 years since Blackpool’s Nolan Sisters were discovered on stage at The Cliffs Hotel.
It was Christmas Day 1973 and defined the moment their showbiz careers began. Their most famous hit In the Mood for Dancing came six years later and set the tone for more Top 20 hits in the early 1980s and they went on to sell 25 million albums worldwide and sharing the same bills as Frank Sinatra and Cliff Richard.
Over the years the group line-up chopped and changed between family members and eventually hung up its frocks with the various sisters finding varying degrees of fame and fortune. These archived photos are just a snapshot of their glittering career, particularly in the early years through to acting on stage and TV.
