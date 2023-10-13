News you can trust since 1873
25 amazing Blackpool pub and nightclub photos from nights out in 2000 from Jellies to Fuzion

This cracking set of photos are all from the year 2000.
By Claire Lark
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:32 BST

They were taken at pubs and clubs throughout the year, some venues you will certainly remember – but are you pictured?

Jellies Nightclub, Bar and Promotion Staff, Get ready for the Big Bank Holiday Weekend

1. Nights out 2000

Jellies Nightclub, Bar and Promotion Staff, Get ready for the Big Bank Holiday Weekend Photo: Dave Nelson

Lee Ingham as a character from Hellraiser and Julie Hardaker get ready for Halloween at Jellies nightclub

2. Nights out in 2000

Lee Ingham as a character from Hellraiser and Julie Hardaker get ready for Halloween at Jellies nightclub Photo: David Nelson

D.J. Paul Slice Gregory at Insomnia nightclub, Topping Street

3. Nights out in 2000

D.J. Paul Slice Gregory at Insomnia nightclub, Topping Street Photo: Dawn Castle

Outside Cahoots on September 28th 2000

4. Nights out in 2000

Outside Cahoots on September 28th 2000 Photo: Bill Johnson

DJ Paul Smith meeting the VIP competition winners Lesley Bramley and Kathleen Pownall at the opening of Fuzion

5. Nights out in 2000

DJ Paul Smith meeting the VIP competition winners Lesley Bramley and Kathleen Pownall at the opening of Fuzion Photo: Rob Lock

Federation nightclub DJ Chris Tyler at the Rhythm Dome, Central Drive

6. Nights out in 2000

Federation nightclub DJ Chris Tyler at the Rhythm Dome, Central Drive Photo: DAWN CASTLE

