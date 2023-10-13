News you can trust since 1873
13 futuristic Blackpool pictures depicted by Artificial Intelligence from Bloomfield Road to Blackpool Tower

The human race is obsessed with predicting the future - and usually it's not the future we want.
By Claire Lark
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:13 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:55 BST

What will Blackpool look like in 100 years' time, or even 2000 years? These are the questions we wanted to know the answers to - so we asked an AI art generator to predict our town's future.

In the last year artificial intelligence tools have exploded in popularity following the equally impressive and worrying performance of ChatGPT, which highlighted just how far AI has come in recent years.

Now we have websites like NightCafe, Hotpot.ai, and ChatGBT at our finger tips, that allow us to harness the power of this new and exciting technology.

For this article we visited the NightCafe AI art generator app to find out how accurately it could depict Blackpool in a variety of futures. To achieve this we gave the AI a number of text prompts to work from - here are the interesting results.

Interesting concept - has the seawall disappeared because of rising sea levels?

1. 'Blackpool beach in the future'

Interesting concept - has the seawall disappeared because of rising sea levels? Photo: Submit

It would be grim after an apocalypse...

2. 'Blackpool as a post-apocalyptic wonderland'

It would be grim after an apocalypse... Photo: Night Cafe

This is how Night Cafe depicted Blackpool Pleasure Beach if it was in a sci-fi movie

3. 'What would Blackpool Pleasure Beach look like in a sci-fi?'

This is how Night Cafe depicted Blackpool Pleasure Beach if it was in a sci-fi movie Photo: Submit

What has happened to the sea? Blackpool has taken on a whole new form in this AI image

4. 'How will Blackpool Promenade look in 2500?'

What has happened to the sea? Blackpool has taken on a whole new form in this AI image Photo: Submit

Interesting, our town looks very different in this image

5. 'Predict what will Blackpool look like after Global Warming takes hold'

Interesting, our town looks very different in this image Photo: Night Cafe

This almost resembles the tower buildings to the right. Could be Bank Hey Street but the tower is in the wrong place...

6. 'How will Blackpool look as a futuristic utopia'

This almost resembles the tower buildings to the right. Could be Bank Hey Street but the tower is in the wrong place... Photo: Submit

