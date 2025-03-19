25 bygone pictures of Blackpool in 1977 taking you back to different times

By Claire Lark
Published 19th Mar 2025, 14:48 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 14:56 BST

It was the year of the Queen’s Silver Jubilee and also storms which battered the Fylde Coast

A magician drove along the promenade blindfolded to prove he knew the route so well (!!) and race horse Red Rumand jockey was in town to switch on the Illuminations. These and plenty other fantastic pictures wrap up Blackpool in 1977.

The promenade battered by huge waves - seen from North Pier - during storms

1. Blackpool, 1977

The promenade battered by huge waves - seen from North Pier - during storms Photo: staff

A boat at a bus stop in Chatsworth Avenue after flood water receded follwing the 1977 floods

2. Blackpool, 1977

A boat at a bus stop in Chatsworth Avenue after flood water receded follwing the 1977 floods Photo: submit

Brian London and business partner Ronnie Hunter opened their new Topping Street operation in 1977. It cost £60,000 to set up.

3. Blackpool, 1977

Brian London and business partner Ronnie Hunter opened their new Topping Street operation in 1977. It cost £60,000 to set up. Photo: submit

The Herbert Ball Collection - Temple Street in March 1977

4. Blackpool, 1977

The Herbert Ball Collection - Temple Street in March 1977 Photo: submit

The Queens Theatre, Cleveleys was once a popular venue for such names as Roy Castle, the Rocking Vicars and Dave Berry. The building was already in decline before further damage was caused by a storm in 1977. The theatre later became The Showboat Nightspot and the New Showboat and now there are seafront apartments in it's place

5. Blackpool, 1977

The Queens Theatre, Cleveleys was once a popular venue for such names as Roy Castle, the Rocking Vicars and Dave Berry. The building was already in decline before further damage was caused by a storm in 1977. The theatre later became The Showboat Nightspot and the New Showboat and now there are seafront apartments in it's place Photo: staff

Conservative party leader Margaret Thatcher with 16 year old Rother Valley schoolboy William Hague, after he received a standing ovation from delegates at the Tory party conference in Blackpool

6. Blackpool, 1977

Conservative party leader Margaret Thatcher with 16 year old Rother Valley schoolboy William Hague, after he received a standing ovation from delegates at the Tory party conference in Blackpool Photo: PA

