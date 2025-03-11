I journey through Blackpool in bygone days through a fascinating, electic mix of old photographs

This fascinating set of photos go back to Blackpool’s earlier days.

They are an eclectic mix which focus on streets, people, shops and places. Many were sent in by readers for our old Memory Lane pages in the newspaper. They are a great insight into old times.

I think Blackpool is just one living holiday, you work then go have fun on your doorstep - awesome town!

The Saddle Inn Pub, November 1960 the House of Lords smoking room

1. Historical Blackpool

The Saddle Inn Pub, November 1960 the House of Lords smoking room

Work starts on the Central Promenade subway in December 1957

2. Historical Blackpool

Work starts on the Central Promenade subway in December 1957

Some of the first visitors using the Central Promenade subway which opened in August 1958

3. Historical Blackpool

Some of the first visitors using the Central Promenade subway which opened in August 1958

The Saddle Pub, Whitegate Drive - who is pictured?

4. Historical Blackpool

The Saddle Pub, Whitegate Drive - who is pictured?

A tram passes the Odeon on Dickson Road Blackpool at Easter 1961

5. Historcial Blackpool

A tram passes the Odeon on Dickson Road Blackpool at Easter 1961

TV Tram in 1956 with Richard Dimbleby, his wife, BBC producer Barney Colehan and Blackpool Publicity Officer Harry Porter

6. Historical Blackpool

TV Tram in 1956 with Richard Dimbleby, his wife, BBC producer Barney Colehan and Blackpool Publicity Officer Harry Porter

