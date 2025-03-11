They are an eclectic mix which focus on streets, people, shops and places. Many were sent in by readers for our old Memory Lane pages in the newspaper. They are a great insight into old times.
The Saddle Inn Pub, November 1960 the House of Lords smoking room | National World
Work starts on the Central Promenade subway in December 1957 | National World
Some of the first visitors using the Central Promenade subway which opened in August 1958 | National World
The Saddle Pub, Whitegate Drive - who is pictured? | National World
A tram passes the Odeon on Dickson Road Blackpool at Easter 1961 | National World
TV Tram in 1956 with Richard Dimbleby, his wife, BBC producer Barney Colehan and Blackpool Publicity Officer Harry Porter | National World