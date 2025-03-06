These photos capture some of those precious memories – the special times with friends and family, the places, the things you did and people you remember. They are the essence of what Blackpool is all about and celebrate decades of our fabulous resort. Graham Nadin summed it up nicely: “Blackpool is just one living holiday here. You work then go have fun on your door step - awesome town!”
1. Summers past
A packed Blackpool beach, mid 1990s | National World
2. Summer memories
Peter Drury: "Heaving with families on holiday. And people took their rubbish home." Photo: National World
3. Summer memories
"Love everything about Blackpool as a child and now...many happy memories. Beach and donkeys, ice cream, fish and chips" - Sharon James Photo: submit
4. Summer memories
Great days out at the Sandcastle was one of your favourite memories Photo: National World
5. Summer memories
"Having the full run of the tower, ballroom, outer space area, Jungle Jim's, circus, aquarium. We were dropped off with a packed lunch and picked up at tea time. Best days of my younger life" - Amanda Clark Bowen Photo: Bill Johnson
6. Summer memories
Yvonne Eaves Ince: "Picnics on the sandhills, the open air baths and day ticket to Pontins. Happy days" Photo: staff