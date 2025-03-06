Kids spent hours riding BMX bikes, skateboarding or playing games like tig (or tag) in the streets, The music was electric, with cassette tapes and boom boxes blasting Madonna and Michael Jackson. The movies of the decade were ET, The Goonies and Back to the Future - they became instant classics. Video games were a big part of childhoos with arcades and consoles and as the Internet hadn’t happened, kids socialised face-to-face. In Blackpool it was the time of the Sandcastle, BMX tracks, King King at the Tower and so much more. Join me as I remember things you could do in Blackpool in the 1980s that you can't do anymore.