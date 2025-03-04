25 brilliant World Book Day pictures in Blackpool schools back to the 1990s

World Book Day is a brilliant opportunity to get kids reading and it has been celebrated in Blackpool schools right back to the late 90s

For parents, the struggle was (still is) real when trying to come up with a costume idea, especially an obscure, non-negotiable request – but the outcome was always worth it. World Book Day is a wonderful focus on reading which is absolutely vital to learning.

There are some great memories here – you might be pictured

Carleton CE Primary School pupils Charlotte Armstrong and Rebecca Mabbett with Language Co-ordinator Mrs Allyson Barton, dressed in book character costumes, 1998

Carleton CE Primary School pupils Charlotte Armstrong and Rebecca Mabbett with Language Co-ordinator Mrs Allyson Barton, dressed in book character costumes, 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

Children at Freckleton C of E School dressed up as their favourite book characters, as part of World Book Day. Pic L-R: Jack Clarkson as Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean, Kieran Wyatt as Worzel Gummidge, and Stephanie Boyd as Bo Peep

Children at Freckleton C of E School dressed up as their favourite book characters, as part of World Book Day. Pic L-R: Jack Clarkson as Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean, Kieran Wyatt as Worzel Gummidge, and Stephanie Boyd as Bo Peep Photo: Rob Lock

Former Gazette Education correspondent Austin Macauley hands over a box of books to children from St Kentigern's RC Primary School. With Austin, from left, James Lodge, Samantha Farley and Sean Kirton, 1998

Former Gazette Education correspondent Austin Macauley hands over a box of books to children from St Kentigern's RC Primary School. With Austin, from left, James Lodge, Samantha Farley and Sean Kirton, 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

Pupils and staff at Kincraig Primary School in Bispham, 2004

Pupils and staff at Kincraig Primary School in Bispham, 2004 Photo: Rob Lock

Youngsters at Bispham Endowed CE Primary School wore their silliest hats and brought favourite books to school as part of World Book Day. Head Jo Hirst gets into the spirit of the day with a mortar board and her favourite book, 'The Princess and the Pea', 2004

Youngsters at Bispham Endowed CE Primary School wore their silliest hats and brought favourite books to school as part of World Book Day. Head Jo Hirst gets into the spirit of the day with a mortar board and her favourite book, 'The Princess and the Pea', 2004 Photo: Rob Lock

Celebrating the joy of reading is 15-year-old Josh Cooper as he loses himself in a book at Emmanuel Christian School, Singleton

Celebrating the joy of reading is 15-year-old Josh Cooper as he loses himself in a book at Emmanuel Christian School, Singleton Photo: Robert Charles Norton Lock

