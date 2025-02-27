27 brilliant pub pictures taken in Blackpool 15 years ago

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 27th Feb 2025, 10:23 BST

This great set of photos rewind 15 years.

They show the pubs, clubs and nightlife in 2010 - that just about makes for retro! See if you are pictured...

Joey Blower compered his annual Pub Star talent contest at the Merrie England Bar on Blackpool's North Pier.

1. Blackpool pubs 2010

Joey Blower compered his annual Pub Star talent contest at the Merrie England Bar on Blackpool's North Pier. | National World

Litten Tree

2. Blackpool pubs 2010

Litten Tree | National World

Litten Tree

3. Blackpool pubs 2010

Litten Tree | National World

Number Three in Whitegate Drive

4. Blackpool pubs 2010

Number Three in Whitegate Drive | National World

Inside The Raikes

5. Blackpool pubs 2010

Inside The Raikes | submit

The Manchester

6. Blackpool pubs 2010

The Manchester | National World

