I can't believe these photos of packed nights at Yates's and Rumours in Blackpool were taken so long ago

By Claire Lark
Published 26th Feb 2025, 11:11 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 12:22 BST

These photos rewind to remember nights out at two of Blackpool’s iconic venues – Yates’s and Rumours.

They went hand in hand, over the road from each other and punters would go to back and forth between them. Do you remember? I can't actually believe they were taken so long ago. They are a cracking set of pictures from two of Blackpool’s most legendary watering holes and go back to the 80s with a couple of older ones thrown in. You might spot yourself…

Steve Lynton aka DJ Steve Martell spins the decks at Rumours

1. Rumous and Yates's - 80s, 90s and 00s

Steve Lynton aka DJ Steve Martell spins the decks at Rumours Photo: submit

This was a typical night out at Rumours in the 1980s - how good would it be to relive our youth?

2. Rumours and Yates's - 80s, 90s and 00s

This was a typical night out at Rumours in the 1980s - how good would it be to relive our youth? Photo: Steve Lynton

Back in the day - Yates's Wine Lodge, 00s

3. Yates's and Rumours - 80s, 90s and 00s

Back in the day - Yates's Wine Lodge, 00s Photo: submit

Reopening of Yates's Wine Lodge, Talbot Square after a refurb in 2008

4. Yates's and Rumours

Reopening of Yates's Wine Lodge, Talbot Square after a refurb in 2008 Photo: Bill Johnson

National World

5. Yates's and Rumours 80s, 90s and 00s

National World Photo: Steve Lynton

Inside Yates's Wine Lodge following refurbishment

6. Yates's and Rumours - 80s, 90s and 00s

Inside Yates's Wine Lodge following refurbishment Photo: Bill Johnson

