25 Blackpool photos which dive right back to 1982 from places to faces

By Claire Lark
Published 10th Apr 2025, 12:10 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 12:19 BST

A trip down memory lane with this collection of photos from the archives of 1982.

From deep snow and fires to derelict cars, schools up for sale and Blackpool Illuminations – and lasers – the pictures reflect life 41 years ago.

The scene at the switch-on in 1982, picture taken of the crowds from Jenks Bar in Talbot Square

1. Blackpool, 1982

The scene at the switch-on in 1982, picture taken of the crowds from Jenks Bar in Talbot Square Photo: library

Derelict cars and vans attracted vandals in Erdington Road and Bethesda Square in 1982

2. Blackpool, 1982

Derelict cars and vans attracted vandals in Erdington Road and Bethesda Square in 1982 Photo: Submit

Assistants from the Bank Hey Street branch of Woolworths collected 500 signatures in three hours for a petition protecting against the sale of the store

3. Blackpool, 1982

Assistants from the Bank Hey Street branch of Woolworths collected 500 signatures in three hours for a petition protecting against the sale of the store Photo: Submit

Les Dawson with good friend and fellow golf fanatic Frank Carson in April 1982

4. Blackpool, 1982

Les Dawson with good friend and fellow golf fanatic Frank Carson in April 1982 Photo: National World

Pontin's memories.. staff night out at the camp's Smugglers' Bar in 1982

5. Blackpool, 1982

Pontin's memories.. staff night out at the camp's Smugglers' Bar in 1982 Photo: submit

The police go to the aid of a stranded motorist on the seafront following heavy snow in 1982

6. Blackpool, 1982

The police go to the aid of a stranded motorist on the seafront following heavy snow in 1982 Photo: staff

