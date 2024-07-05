Queen Street, Topping Street, Birley Street, Abingdon Street – they are all there, as well as others with plenty of faces too. You might see yourself in the crowds. And look at the cars from back in the day, they will have you reminiscing over what is a nostalgic era.
Another from Birley Street after its pedestrianisation. This could be towards the end of the 90s, possibly early 2000s. Remember Leather Kingdom and United Colours of Benetton on the right?Photo: JPIMedia
The Strand in 1993. Chloe, a women's fashion store on the corner with Kelly's Bar to the left and Strand RestaurantPhoto: JPIMedia
The Coffee Pot and its outdoor tables with Thomas Cook and Barclays Bank beyond in Birley StreetPhoto: JPIMedia
Queen Street in 1991 when it was a shopping district. Today the area is a thriving hub for bars and restaurantsPhoto: JPIMedia
This scene looks down Corporation Street towards the Grand Theatre. The entrance to Birley Street is on the left. This was possibly mid-90s. Note the queue to the cash machine at the Nat WestPhoto: JPIMedia
Roadworks underway in this photo of Abingdon Street looking towards Talbot Road in April 1991Photo: JPIMedia