Pupils gave up their mod cons for a month as part of an experiment for the Tonight with Trevor McDonald television program - Make My kids Happy. Pictured left to right are Joel Clark, Johanna Rutherford, Jak Latham, Lydia Whiteoak, Lucy Cook and Ellie Cowley, 2009
Pupils gave up their mod cons for a month as part of an experiment for the Tonight with Trevor McDonald television program - Make My kids Happy. Pictured left to right are Joel Clark, Johanna Rutherford, Jak Latham, Lydia Whiteoak, Lucy Cook and Ellie Cowley, 2009

24 scenes which snapshot a generation of kids at Baines High School in the 90s and 00s

These photos offer a glimpse into school life at Baines High in Poulton.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 15th August 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Monday, 15th August 2022, 4:26 pm

They are all from the 1990s and 2000s and cover all kinds of events – cycling, Sixth Form, school band, choir, GCSEs… there was loads going on.

You might be able to spot yourself or your classmates in some of the pictures…

In case you missed them: 30 scenes which snapshot a generation of kids at Millfield High School in the 90s and 00s

26 unforgettable photos which will remind 1990s kids of their primary school days

30 treasured scenes of kids at primary schools in the heart of Blackpool which will have you reminiscing if you're in your 20s

LOVE NOSTALGIA? LOVE LANCASHIRE? Join our Facebook page Lancashire Nostalgia

1. Baines School

Pupils were involved in a coast to coast charity cycle in 2005

Photo: Mark Pearson

Photo Sales

2. Baines School

Sitting an old 11+ examination paper were Liam Calvert, Joel Reynolds, Matt Bott and Ryan Easter, 2004

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. Baines School

Baines High School pupils working on the Vertical Challenge at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, 2002

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales

4. Baines School

Philosophy and ethics students at Baines High School - Becci Slater, Paul Lucas and Zoe Allison meet the right rev Jack Nicholls to debate issues in 1996

Photo: Dawn Castle

Photo Sales
PoultonGCSEsNostalgiaBlackpoolLancashire
Next Page
Page 1 of 6