Millfield School in Thornton appointed an anti-bullying squad made up of prefects, to patrol the schoolyard and classrooms. Pic shows three of the squad on the look-out, L-R: Deputy Head Charlotte Halstead, Roxanne Barker, and David Stansfield who were all 15 in 1998
30 scenes which snapshot a generation of kids at Millfield High School in the 90s and 00s

Our archives are full of school photos and these hand-picked ones tell you what life was like at Millfield High School.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 1st August 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 4:04 pm

They are all from the 1990s and into the 2000s and cover all kinds of events from science and sport to community events such as theft prevention for the early mobile phones, work experience and tackling bullying.

You might be able to spot yourself or your classmates in some of the pictures...

1. Millfield 90s and 00s

Millfield High School pupils work on their aircraft designs under the shadow of the Vulcan bomber at Blackpool Airport. Andrea Birchall 11, Sarah Buckley 12, Andrew Richmond 12 in 1998

Photo: John Atkinson

2. Millfield 90s and 00s

Danny Bonell, Josh Wilson and Jenna Bullock who are reviewing books for the book of the year award

Photo: Dawn Castle

3. Millfield High School

Pupils with police and fire officers were promoting the Bright Sparx campaign aimed at firework safety in 2006. Far left PC Steve Bell with headteacher Sean Bullen.

Photo: Submitted

4. Millfield High School

Keron Jackson taking part in a science lessons at Millfield High School

Photo: Martin Bostock

