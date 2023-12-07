News you can trust since 1873
24 retro scenes which snapshot Poulton-le-Fylde Baines High School in the 90s and 00s

These photos offer a glimpse into school life at Baines High in Poulton.
By Claire Lark
Published 15th Aug 2022, 15:45 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 14:52 GMT

They are all from the 1990s and 2000s and cover all kinds of events – cycling, Sixth Form, school band, choir, GCSEs… there was loads going on.

You might be able to spot yourself or your classmates in some of the pictures…

Year 12 Chemistry class, 2003

1. Baines School

Year 12 Chemistry class, 2003 Photo: Bill Johnson

High Flying maths students in a lesson, 2003

2. Baines School

High Flying maths students in a lesson, 2003 Photo: Bill Johnson

Philosophy and ethics students at Baines High School - Becci Slater, Paul Lucas and Zoe Allison meet the right rev Jack Nicholls to debate issues in 1996

3. Baines School

Philosophy and ethics students at Baines High School - Becci Slater, Paul Lucas and Zoe Allison meet the right rev Jack Nicholls to debate issues in 1996 Photo: Dawn Castle

Pupils gave up their mod cons for a month as part of an experiment for the Tonight with Trevor McDonald television program - Make My kids Happy. Pictured left to right are Joel Clark, Johanna Rutherford, Jak Latham, Lydia Whiteoak, Lucy Cook and Ellie Cowley, 2009

4. Baines School

Pupils gave up their mod cons for a month as part of an experiment for the Tonight with Trevor McDonald television program - Make My kids Happy. Pictured left to right are Joel Clark, Johanna Rutherford, Jak Latham, Lydia Whiteoak, Lucy Cook and Ellie Cowley, 2009 Photo: Martin Bostock

Young Seasiders at Grundy Art Gallery - Tara Wilkinson (left) and Jenna Young, with (front) Holly Thomason (left) and Lucy Croston

5. Baines School

Young Seasiders at Grundy Art Gallery - Tara Wilkinson (left) and Jenna Young, with (front) Holly Thomason (left) and Lucy Croston Photo: Bill Johnson

Baines High School Year 9 football team won the Blackpool League Cup in 2006. Pictured back L-R Jack Duerden, Nathan Whiteside, Sam Hellowell, Sam Hodgkinson, James Schofield, Tom Evans, Mark Thomas and Joe Fail. Front L-R Richard Dawkins, Matthew Bott

6. Baines School

Baines High School Year 9 football team won the Blackpool League Cup in 2006. Pictured back L-R Jack Duerden, Nathan Whiteside, Sam Hellowell, Sam Hodgkinson, James Schofield, Tom Evans, Mark Thomas and Joe Fail. Front L-R Richard Dawkins, Matthew Bott Photo: Martin Bostock

