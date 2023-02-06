24 memorable scenes of life at Lytham independent school King Edward VII in the 1990s
This cracking set of photos are all from the 1990s and show pupils at King Edward VII School which was an independent school in Lytham.
By 1997, the all boys school was ready to merge with neighbouring Queen Mary School for girls, so there are a couple of pictures after the two schools joined together. They represent all aspects of school life, particularly sporting achievements. Keep an eye out for pictures from Queen Mary School soon.
