24 memorable scenes of life at Lytham independent school King Edward VII in the 1990s

This cracking set of photos are all from the 1990s and show pupils at King Edward VII School which was an independent school in Lytham.

By Claire Lark
2 minutes ago

By 1997, the all boys school was ready to merge with neighbouring Queen Mary School for girls, so there are a couple of pictures after the two schools joined together. They represent all aspects of school life, particularly sporting achievements. Keep an eye out for pictures from Queen Mary School soon.

1. Memories of King Edward School

King Edward's School chess team

2. Memories from King Edward School

King Edward School runners - Chris Pickles, Andrew Neill, coach Ian Shannon, Andrew Jones. Front row: Mille Kitchen, Scott Newburn, Richard Sharp

3. Memories from King Edward

More bass-on the double, for musical entrepreneurs from King Edward School who set up a gig for local bands at the Palace nightclub in Blackpool. Pic L-R: Adam Whitworth, Chris March and John Moore

4. Memories of King Edward VII School

King Edward VII School pupils Michael Booth, Mark Powell, Joseph Benashour, Andrew Carr and Ben Shorrock

