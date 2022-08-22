They are on the cusp of a different era of schooling and ooze feelings of nostalgia. They are mainly black and white which already set the scene but look at the uniforms – a mishmash of jumpers and cardigans but everyone felt smart. The books in the libraries and the scenery in the school halls naturally look dated and there’s a fabulous picture of kids staring at one of the earliest computers. They are a lifetime of memories and for those of us of a certain age, they seem like yesterday.