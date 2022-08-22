News you can trust since 1873
Thames Road School under 11s football team with the Blackpool Primary Schools Football League Southern Division championship shield in 1981
24 heart-warming memories which snapshot kids at Blackpool primary schools who are now in their 30s and 40s

From Claremont to Waterloo, these school pictures are precious.

By Claire Lark
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:45 pm

They are on the cusp of a different era of schooling and ooze feelings of nostalgia. They are mainly black and white which already set the scene but look at the uniforms – a mishmash of jumpers and cardigans but everyone felt smart. The books in the libraries and the scenery in the school halls naturally look dated and there’s a fabulous picture of kids staring at one of the earliest computers. They are a lifetime of memories and for those of us of a certain age, they seem like yesterday.

Moor Park Primary School, March 1982. Nigel Gledhaill, Michael Willshire, Darren Meehan and Michael Hatton who had taken part in Granada TV's The Power Game

Claremont School in 1990 - Andrew Cartwright, Robert Taylor and Nicholas Kay

St Kentigern's RC School won the Evening Gazette trophy in the Young Seasiders Competition for their 'Colours' entry in 1982

Audio reading in February 1981 at Moor Park Infants

