24 heart-warming memories which snapshot kids at Blackpool primary schools who are now in their 30s and 40s
From Claremont to Waterloo, these school pictures are precious.
By Claire Lark
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 3:45 pm
They are on the cusp of a different era of schooling and ooze feelings of nostalgia. They are mainly black and white which already set the scene but look at the uniforms – a mishmash of jumpers and cardigans but everyone felt smart. The books in the libraries and the scenery in the school halls naturally look dated and there’s a fabulous picture of kids staring at one of the earliest computers. They are a lifetime of memories and for those of us of a certain age, they seem like yesterday.
