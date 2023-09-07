News you can trust since 1873
24 dramatic pictures of the blaze which destroyed Fleetwood Pier 15 years ago including the aftermath and demolition

It’s 15 years this week since Fleetwood Pier was completely destroyed by a savage fire.
By Claire Lark
Published 7th Sep 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 15:41 BST

It was September 9th 2008 and residents awoke to see huge plumes of smoke and 70ft flames leaping from the Edwardian attraction.

Despite the efforts of more than 70 firefighters, the historic boardwalk was completely engulfed. Water was pumped from the sea and nearby boating lake, while aerial ladders and high powered jets were used.

But it was all in vain as by 8am the pier had been transformed into a tangled mess of twisted metal and burnt out buildings. Within a few weeks the site had been demolished and cleared and despite efforts to redevelop the site, it remains untouched. These pictures are sad reminder of what happened and how events unfolded...

The blaze at its height

1. Fleetwood Pier Fire

The blaze at its height Photo: Linda Owen

The sign crashes to the ground

2. Fleetwood Pier Fire

The sign crashes to the ground Photo: bostock/lock

Linda Owen grabbed this picture from the houses opposite as fire took hold

3. Fleetwood Pier Fire

Linda Owen grabbed this picture from the houses opposite as fire took hold Photo: Submit

Flames lap the underside of the crumbled building

4. Fleetwood Pier Fire

Flames lap the underside of the crumbled building Photo: bostock/lock

The view from Knott End

5. Fleetwood Pier Fire

The view from Knott End Photo: bostock/lock

Fire chiefs discuss their next move

6. Fleetwood Pier Fire

Fire chiefs discuss their next move Photo: Rob Lock

