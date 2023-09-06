An intensely packed Empress Ballroom had gathered to see the kings of Rock and Roll but it didn’t end well. A teenage mob forced the band to flee from the Empress Ballroom, as they stormed the stage wrecking their kit.

The cheers and screams of the teenagers turned into threatening boos and the five band members ran from the stage to safety. These pictures sum up the evening, from crowds waiting to enjoy the gig to the ugly aftermath…