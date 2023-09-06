9 incredible pictures of The Rolling Stones Blackpool gig which ended in a riot - as they release Hackney Diamonds
The Rolling Stones were entering the height of their career when they came to Blackpool in 1964.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST
An intensely packed Empress Ballroom had gathered to see the kings of Rock and Roll but it didn’t end well. A teenage mob forced the band to flee from the Empress Ballroom, as they stormed the stage wrecking their kit.
The cheers and screams of the teenagers turned into threatening boos and the five band members ran from the stage to safety. These pictures sum up the evening, from crowds waiting to enjoy the gig to the ugly aftermath…
