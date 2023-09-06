News you can trust since 1873
9 incredible pictures of The Rolling Stones Blackpool gig which ended in a riot - as they release Hackney Diamonds

The Rolling Stones were entering the height of their career when they came to Blackpool in 1964.
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Sep 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 11:46 BST

An intensely packed Empress Ballroom had gathered to see the kings of Rock and Roll but it didn’t end well. A teenage mob forced the band to flee from the Empress Ballroom, as they stormed the stage wrecking their kit.

The cheers and screams of the teenagers turned into threatening boos and the five band members ran from the stage to safety. These pictures sum up the evening, from crowds waiting to enjoy the gig to the ugly aftermath…

The Empress Ballroom stage was littered with debris after the Blackpool concert

1. When The Rolling Stones rocked by...

The Empress Ballroom stage was littered with debris after the Blackpool concert Photo: Submit

Winter Gardens staff clear up the aftermath of the Rolling Stones riot. A grand piano was reduced to matchwood

2. When the Rolling Stones rocked by...

Winter Gardens staff clear up the aftermath of the Rolling Stones riot. A grand piano was reduced to matchwood Photo: submit

The bad boys of Rock and Roll ran into a storm at the Empress ballroom, minutes after this picture was taken fans invaded the stage

3. When the Rolling Stones rocked by...

The bad boys of Rock and Roll ran into a storm at the Empress ballroom, minutes after this picture was taken fans invaded the stage Photo: submit

The crowd was intense at the gig, totally packed into the Empress Ballroom. This was before they invaded the stage

4. When the Rolling Stones rocked by...

The crowd was intense at the gig, totally packed into the Empress Ballroom. This was before they invaded the stage Photo: library

Police clear up the aftermath

5. When The Rolling Stones rocked by...

Police clear up the aftermath Photo: library

Shocked fans linger in the Empress Ballroom after fans turned the concert into carnage

6. When the Rolling Stones rocked by...

Shocked fans linger in the Empress Ballroom after fans turned the concert into carnage Photo: library

